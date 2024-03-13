After CAA notification, government forms panels to grant citizenship

NEW DELHI: A day after notifying the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday launched a dedicated web portal to enable people to apply for citizenship.

“Persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal: indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in,” said a spokesperson. A mobile app will also be launched soon to facilitate applications.

The Centre on Monday implemented the CAA, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

With the unveiling of the rules, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from the three countries.

The ministry has also formed an empowered panel to decide on granting citizenship as well as district-level committees that will verify documents.