Bhutanese PM to visit India, his first official overseas visit since he assumed office in January

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, will embark on his first overseas official visit to India, since he got elected as PM in January 2024.

PM Tobgay will be in India from March 14th to 18th at the invitation of PM Modi.

``PM Tobgay will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi and also meet President Draupadi Murmu. While External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar and other dignitaries will call on him. PM Tobgay will also visit Mumbai,’’ according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The delegation that will accompany PM Tobgay will include the Bhutanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

``India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels. The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in our unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan,’’ MEA adds.