BJP names 72 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls, Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal among nominees

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday named 72 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur, and former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Basavaraj Bommai.

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

In Delhi, it has fielded two new candidates -- Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi.

In Karnataka, Union minister Pralhad Joshi will fight from Dharwad while former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra will contest from Shimoga.