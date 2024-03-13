BJP scrambles to reach Bihar seat deal, broker peace among partners

PATNA: Amid a tug of war between union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and his nephew and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan over the Hajipur seat, Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday claimed that NDA would finalise seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha election soon.

Choudhary, who is also state BJP president, said, “All is well in NDA. All constituents of our alliance are cooperating with each other. Seat sharing arrangement among the alliance’s constituents will be announced soon.”

To a media query on the possibility of Chirag quitting the alliance, Choudhary shot back and remarked that Chirag was not going anywhere. Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo has already returned from his foreign tour.

Meanwhile, BJP is also striving hard to broker peace between Paras and Chirag, particularly over Hajipur seat so that the seat sharing arrangement could be declared as early as possible. BJP has already started holding discussions with Paras to end the deadlock over Hajipur seat. Chirag, while addressing a public meeting at Sahebganj under Vaishali Lok Sabha seat last Sunday, had also staked his claim to adjoining Vaishali seat.

Presently, Vaishali seat is represented by Veena Devi who had rebelled against Chirag at the time of split in the Lok Janshakti Party but has returned to his camp now. In the last Lok Sabha election, undivided LJP had won Hajipur, Vaishali, Jamui, Khagaria, Nawada and Samastipur seats.

While Paras had won Hajipur seat, Chirag had won Jamui seat for the second consecutive term in the last election. Chirag is presently insisting on six Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat, which BJP will find it difficult to concede. BJP leadership, however, has reportedly agreed to give it five seats.

Seat sharing

Former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed that seat sharing arrangements in NDA would be finalised by March 15. Manjhi said that there was no problem in seat-sharing arrangement in the alliance