Can’t comment on Nijjar killing till investigation is over, says visiting New Zealand Deputy PM

NEW DELHI: Till the investigation into the murder of Khalistani radical Hardeep Singh Nijjar is over, it would not be prudent to comment on the issue, said visiting New Zealand Deputy PM Winston Peters.

“Indians are good at understanding their law. I am a lawyer too and will reiterate that until the investigation on the case is over, it’s not prudent to comment,” Peters said, adding that the rule of law would prevail.

New Zealand is among the Five Eyes countries (also including the US, UK, Canada and Australia). Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had alleged that India was involved in Nijjar’s killing in British Colombia in June 2023. Trudeau’s comment had led to a diplomatic row between India and Canada which took months to thaw.