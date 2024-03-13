Can’t comment on Nijjar killing till investigation is over, says visiting New Zealand Deputy PM

NEW DELHI: Till the investigation into the murder of Khalistani radical Hardeep Singh Nijjar is over, it would not be prudent to comment on the issue, said visiting New Zealand Deputy PM Winston Peters.
“Indians are good at understanding their law. I am a lawyer too and will reiterate that until the investigation on the case is over, it’s not prudent to comment,” Peters said, adding that the rule of law would prevail.
New Zealand is among the Five Eyes countries (also including the US, UK, Canada and Australia). Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had alleged that India was involved in Nijjar’s killing in British Colombia in June 2023. Trudeau’s comment had led to a diplomatic row between India and Canada which took months to thaw.
Meanwhile, during his visit Peters met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and spoke about enhancing ties with India in different sectors.
The final framework of India and New Zealand’s air services agreement has been signed during his visit. Depending on when the airlines (like Air India or Air New Zealand) have more aircraft in their fleet, they will improve connectivity by starting direct flights between the two countries. These flights could take a year or two to commence.
Before coming to Delhi, Peters visited Gujarat and met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He also visited GIFT City and was impressed by the sustainability efforts made around it.