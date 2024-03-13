CBI books son of BJP councillor from MP for alleged trafficking of Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

BHOPAL: The son of a ruling BJP municipal councillor from Madhya Pradesh is among those who have been booked by the CBI in the case pertaining to alleged human trafficking of Indian nationals and forcibly deploying them at frontline bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.
Suyash Mukut, son of Anita Mukut, a first-time BJP municipal councillor of Dhar Nagar Palika in western MP’s Dhar district, is among the key accused named in the case of human trafficking registered by the central crime investigating agency on March 6 against private visa consultancy firms, agents and others.
According to the CBI's official statement, those named in the case have been found engaged in trafficking of Indian nationals to Russia under the guise of better employment and high paying jobs. The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several states across the country.
The alleged traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube and also through their local contacts and agents for highly paid jobs in Russia. Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at frontline bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes, putting their lives in grave danger. It has been ascertained that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone.
Suyash Mukut is the director of 24x7 RAS Overseas Foundation based in New Delhi.
According to sources in Dhar district, the Mukut family which lives in a posh and old residential colony of Dhar town, had actually shifted from neighbouring Indore district to Dhar around 15-20 years back.
It was in 2022 that Anita Mukut (who is believed to have secured the BJP ticket due to the family’s proximity to some key BJP leaders particularly in Indore) was elected for the first time as councillor of the Dhar Nagar Palika.
Suyash’s social media platform X handle mentions him being based in Russia and the chairman and founder of RAS Overseas Services which helps students get admission in Russia for MBBS.
While neither Suyash’s doctor father nor his municipal councillor mother could be contacted for their stand on the issue, as they are reportedly not present in Dhar now, the Dhar district BJP chief Manoj Somani, while reportedly maintaining that he came to know about the case through media reports, added that the law will takes its own course in the matter.
Suyash Mukut’s organisation allegedly sent 180 individuals to Russia, primarily on student visas, reportedly under dubious circumstances.
CBI teams had recently conducted simultaneous searches at around 13 locations in Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai in connection with the case and recovered large volume of cash, incriminating documents and electronic records, like laptops, cell-phones, desktops and CCTV footage.