CBI books son of BJP councillor from MP for alleged trafficking of Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

BHOPAL: The son of a ruling BJP municipal councillor from Madhya Pradesh is among those who have been booked by the CBI in the case pertaining to alleged human trafficking of Indian nationals and forcibly deploying them at frontline bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Suyash Mukut, son of Anita Mukut, a first-time BJP municipal councillor of Dhar Nagar Palika in western MP’s Dhar district, is among the key accused named in the case of human trafficking registered by the central crime investigating agency on March 6 against private visa consultancy firms, agents and others.

According to the CBI's official statement, those named in the case have been found engaged in trafficking of Indian nationals to Russia under the guise of better employment and high paying jobs. The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several states across the country.

The alleged traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube and also through their local contacts and agents for highly paid jobs in Russia. Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at frontline bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes, putting their lives in grave danger. It has been ascertained that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone.