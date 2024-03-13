Congress promises Rs 1 lakh cash transfer to women, 50 per cent quota in central government jobs

"Our words are set in stone. This is our record from 1926 till now, when our opponents were being born, we have been making manifestos, and fulfilling those declarations'" he said.

"All of you keep giving your blessings to the Congress party and strengthen our hands in this fight to save democracy and the Constitution," Kharge said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi made the announcements at a "women conference" in Maharashtra's Dhule.

Under the "Mahalakshmi" guarantee of the party, one woman from every poor family will be given an annual assistance of Rs 1 lakh through direct cash transfer.

Besides, the Congress will ensure "Aadhi aabaadi, poora haq", under which 50 per cent of all new recruitments in central government jobs will be reserved for women.

Under the "Shakti ka Samman" guarantee, the Centre's contribution to the monthly pay of ASHA, anganwadi and mid-day meal workers will be doubled, Kharge said.

Under the "Adhikar Maitri" guarantee, the Congress will appoint an "adhikaar maitri" in every panchayat to serve as a para-legal functionary to educate women about their legal rights and assist them in their enforcement.

Under the "Savitri Bai Phule Hostels" guarantee, the Congress-led Centre will double the number of hostels for working women in the country, with at least one in each district.

"Today @INCIndia President @kharge ji unveiled the five guarantees for Nari Nyay, which @RahulGandhi took forward at the Mahila Melawa Meeting in Dhule.