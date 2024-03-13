Delhi HC rejects Congress plea for stay on Income Tax notice

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld an order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) refusing to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress party for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 100 crore.

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said there was no reason to interfere with the ITAT's March 8 order.

The bench had reserved its order on Tuesday after hearing the submissions on behalf of the Congress and the I-T department.

The Congress approached the high court after ITAT dismissed the party's application seeking a stay on the February 13 notice of the I-T department initiating recovery proceedings against it.