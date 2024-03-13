Dhami plans to convert 640 school buildings into homestays in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Situated in challenging geographical conditions and a harsh environmental area, the Uttarakhand government has proposed a plan to repurpose the buildings of over 640 government schools in Uttarakhand that have been abandoned due to declining student numbers. Speaking to this daily, Director General of Education Banshidhar Tiwari said, “The number of students in government schools in the remote hilly areas of Uttarakhand is decreasing rapidly. This is the reason why more than 640 schools have been closed and many are on the verge of closure.”

“The number of closed schools may potentially increase slightly; the final number will be determined at a later date,” DG Tiwari said. “Information regarding how many schools are currently closed and in what condition was sought from all the chief education officers by Tuesday, but it will take 3 more days to get detailed information.”

The Directorate Office has issued instructions to the Additional Directors of Secondary Education in Garhwal and Kumaon, as well as all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), District Education Officers (DEOs), and Block Education Officers regarding the closure of schools. The directive specifies that information on schools closed due to zero student enrolment must be submitted.

Director General of Education Tiwari emphasized that these schools could potentially be repurposed as homestays and ‘Anganwadi centres’. Directives regarding the closure of schools have been disseminated by the Education Office to the Additional Directors of Secondary Education in Garhwal and Kumaon, as well as to all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), District Education Officers (DEOs), and Block Education Officers.

