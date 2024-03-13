First-ever crash of Tejas fighter jet in Jaisalmer, pilot safe

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: In the first such incident since its maiden test flight in 2001, a Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force crashed near a residential colony in Jaisalmer around 2 pm on Tuesday during an operational training sortie. The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft before the crash. There were no casualties. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The accident happened when the indigenously built fighter jet was returning to the Jaisalmer air base after taking part in the Bharat Shakti military exercise in Pokhran, which was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military brass. Jaisalmer is 100 km away from Pokhran.

Sources said the aircraft crashed into a five-room hostel for the Bhil community in Jawahar Nagar near Jaisalmer. There were three students in the hostel compound but they were unhurt as the jet damaged one of the rooms.

LCA Tejas, which took to the air on January 4, 2001 holds significance for the IAF as it is set to replace the ageing squadrons of MiG fighter jets and become the mainstay of the force in the coming years. The IAF has a sanctioned strength of 42 combat squadrons but it has come down to around 30. A squadron comprises 16-18 aircraft.