First-ever crash of Tejas fighter jet in Jaisalmer, pilot safe

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: In the first such incident since its maiden test flight in 2001, a Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force crashed near a residential colony in Jaisalmer around 2 pm on Tuesday during an operational training sortie. The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft before the crash. There were no casualties. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
The accident happened when the indigenously built fighter jet was returning to the Jaisalmer air base after taking part in the Bharat Shakti military exercise in Pokhran, which was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military brass. Jaisalmer is 100 km away from Pokhran.
Sources said the aircraft crashed into a five-room hostel for the Bhil community in Jawahar Nagar near Jaisalmer. There were three students in the hostel compound but they were unhurt as the jet damaged one of the rooms.
LCA Tejas, which took to the air on January 4, 2001 holds significance for the IAF as it is set to replace the ageing squadrons of MiG fighter jets and become the mainstay of the force in the coming years. The IAF has a sanctioned strength of 42 combat squadrons but it has come down to around 30. A squadron comprises 16-18 aircraft.
Currently, the IAF has two Tejas squadrons. The first IAF Squadron to induct the Tejas was No 45 Squadron, the Flying Daggers, in July 2016. Flying Bullets, raised in 2020, is the second Squadron.
Manufactured by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics, the aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and air support missions. Reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.
In February 2021, the Cabinet approved procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 Trainer aircraft for Rs 45,696 crore. In November 2023, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared the purchase of an additional 97 LCA-Mk 1As at a cost of Rs 65,000 crore.
Pilot ejects before crash
Air Force authorities said the Tejas fighter jet was manned by a lone pilot, who successfully ejected moments before the crash. He was promptly evacuated to the Army Hospital
Fire, explosion trigger panic
After the crash, the jet caught fire and there was an explosion, which triggered panic in the vicinity. Local residents immediately alerted the fire brigade and the blaze was brought under control