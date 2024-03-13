Home ministry to set up helpline for those seeking Indian citizenship under CAA

NEW DELHI: A day after launching a dedicated portal, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said a toll-free number to assist applicants to get citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would soon be started.

The MHA in one of its ‘X’ posts informed that CAA applicants can make free calls from anywhere in India and get information related to the law. The helpline number will be open to answer queries from 8 am to 8 pm.

The MHA spokesperson said, “Helpline number to assist applicants of Indian citizenship under #CAA -2019 is being started soon. Applicants can make free calls from anywhere in India & get info related to CAA-2019. Helpline to be available from 8 am to 8 pm.”