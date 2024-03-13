J&K parties for simultaneous elections: CEC

SRINAGAR: The leaders of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir during their interaction with the team of Election Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar in Srinagar on Tuesday pressed for simultaneous parliamentary and Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

The 10-member ECI team led by CEC arrived in Srinagar on Monday evening to hold interaction with representatives of political parties and civil and police officials to review preparations for the parliamentary elections in J&K.

The ECI team headed by CEC held interactions with representatives of political parties including NC, Congress, PDP and BJP at SKICC in Srinagar today. National Conference (NC) leader Nasir Aslam Wani, who led the party delegation’s meeting with EC, said the parliamentary elections has to be held mandatorily but there is no clarity on Assembly polls in J&K.

“We told the EC team that since 10 years, the Assembly polls have not been held in J&K. Even during the peak of militancy, the Assembly poll was not withheld for such a long time,” he said.