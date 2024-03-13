Maharashtra govt renames Ahmednagar district after Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilya Nagar in honor of Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

Ahmednagar served as the capital of the Ahmednagar sultanate. It was a major economic and political centre in the Deccan region.

The state government also decided to rename eight Mumbai railway stations with names dating back to the British colonial era. Curry Road has renamed as Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road as Dongri, Marine Lines as Mumbadevi, Cotton Green as Kalachowki, Charni Road as Girgaon, Dockyard Road as Mazgaon, and King Circle as Tirthakar Parshivnath.

Mumbai Central Station will be renamed Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station for which a proposal has been sent to the Railways Ministry.