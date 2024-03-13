Nation

Manufacturing drags IIP growth to 3.8 per cent in Jan

The eight core industries are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Monika Yadav

NEW DELHI: India's industrial output growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slowed to 3.8% in January this year from 4.2% in December 2023 owing to poor show by the manufacturing sector. According to government data released on Tuesday, the manufacturing sector grew at 3.2% in January compared with 4.5% in December 2023.

The data also shows that the December IIP was revised upwards to 4.2% following a revision of core sector growth to 4.9% from 3.8%.

The eight core industries are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity. These sectors constitute 40% of the IIP and serve as a key indicator to industrial growth trends. In January 2023, industrial output had grown 5.8%.

In January this year, mining and electricity production rose 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively, compared with 5.2% and 1.2% in December 2023.

According to Aditi Nayar, chief economist of ICRA, the IIP growth is likely to remain at 3-4% in February.

Meanwhile, retail inflation, also known as consumer-price-based inflation (CPI), remained unchanged at 5.09% in February compared to 5.1% in January. It was 6.44% in the same month of the previous year.

Food inflation, which constitutes as much as 45.9% of the CPI basket, is still on the higher side as it came in at 8.66% in February compared with 8.3% in the previous month. Last year, it was recorded at 5.95%, data showed.

manufacturing
industrial output

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com