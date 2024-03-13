On Maharashtra tribal turf, Rahul Gandhi raises pitch for caste survey

MUMBAI: Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra on Tuesday entered the tribal Nandurbar district of Maharashtra where he accused the BJP of snatching jal (water), jungal (forest) and jamin (farmland) from the tribals and giving away to a few corporate entities.

Nandurbar was once a Congress bastion where MPs and MLAs were elected from the party. However, the political scenario has changed. It is now represented by BJP Lok Sabha MP Heena Gaviat.

Since 2010, Nandurbar has seen the first Gandhi family member. Rahul is in the last phase of his Nyay yatra which will conclude in Mumbai on March 17 at Shivaji Park. Rahul said his party’s government would carry out a caste census and an economic and financial survey, and also strengthen the Forest Rights Act. The yatra entered the state from Gujarat.

He said tribals make up 8% of India’s population, and the Congress would ensure that they get a proportionate stake in the development.