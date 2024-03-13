On Maharashtra tribal turf, Rahul Gandhi raises pitch for caste survey

MUMBAI: Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra on Tuesday entered the tribal Nandurbar district of Maharashtra where he accused the BJP of snatching jal (water), jungal (forest) and jamin (farmland) from the tribals and giving away to a few corporate entities.
Nandurbar was once a Congress bastion where MPs and MLAs were elected from the party. However, the political scenario has changed. It is now represented by BJP Lok Sabha MP Heena Gaviat.
Since 2010, Nandurbar has seen the first Gandhi family member. Rahul is in the last phase of his Nyay yatra which will conclude in Mumbai on March 17 at Shivaji Park. Rahul said his party’s government would carry out a caste census and an economic and financial survey, and also strengthen the Forest Rights Act. The yatra entered the state from Gujarat.
He said tribals make up 8% of India’s population, and the Congress would ensure that they get a proportionate stake in the development.
“Once we come to power, the Congress will carry out a caste census and an economic and financial survey across the country. It will be a revolutionary step...we will have the exact data of each caste and its representation in the population,” he said, addressing a gathering.
The Congress leader also participated in the traditional tribal Holi bonfire, termed Adivasi Nyay Holi Sammelan. He said the Congress cared for the tribal people, and that was why the first Aadhaar card number was given in Nadurbar during Congress-led UPA government. He said PM Modi had waived Rs 14 lakh crore loan of the few rich corporates while nothing was done for the tribal, Dalit and backward classes. “The BJP and Modi are working for the rich and affluent people only while the Congress is fighting for the poor, Dalit, tribal and backward people,” said the Congress leader.
He said BJP always called the tribals as Vanvasi, but the tribals are Adivasi only. Defining the difference between Vanvasi and Adivasi, Rahul said the latter meant the indigenous community who had the first right over resources.
Once a Cong bastion
Nandurbar was once a Congress bastion where MPs and MLAs were elected from the party. However, the scenario has changed. It is now currently represented by BJP Lok Sabha MP Heena Gaviat.