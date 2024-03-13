Pakistani boat with Rs 480 crore drugs seized off Porbandar coast

AHMEDABAD: During the night of March 11 to 12 morning, 2024, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) carried out a successful joint operation based on intelligence inputs, resulting in the apprehension of a Pakistani boat carrying narcotics valued at approximately Rs 480 crore.

“The operation conducted about 350 km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea involved a coordinated effort between ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft. This display of teamwork exemplified the close collaboration between the ICG, NCB, and ATS Gujarat,” said an Official Press release.

The Gujarat Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsha Sanghvi, announced to the media that “The Gujarat ATS team, responsible for the successful apprehension of a drug cartel, will be awarded a reward of `10 lakh by the Gujarat Home Ministry.”

In response to specific intelligence received from agencies, the Indian Coast Guard strategically positioned its ships in the Arabian Sea on March 11. Additionally, the ICG deployed Dornier aircraft to scan and locate the suspicious boat in potential areas.

Following an extensive search, ICG ships, accompanied by teams from NCB and ATS Gujarat, identified the vessel, which was exhibiting suspicious behaviour under the cover of darkness. The boat was intercepted and boarded by ICG ships.

Dornier aircraft

The ICG deployed Dornier aircraft to scan and locate suspicious boat in potential areas. Following an extensive search, ICG ships, accompanied by teams from NCB and ATS Gujarat, identified the vessel, which was exhibiting suspicious behaviour in darkness.