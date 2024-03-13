PM Modi picks holes in Opposition's ‘political will’ on heritage

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a country that fails to cherish its heritage risks losing its future and criticised previous governments for lacking the political will to save the nation’s cultural legacy.

Modi launched the Rs 1,200 crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial masterplan at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab ashram at a function on the anniversary of the Dandi Yatra, or salt march, taken out by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1930. “A country which does not cherish its heritage loses its future also. Bapu’s Sabarmati Ashram is a heritage not only for the country, but for the entire mankind,” the PM said.

“The Sabarmati Ashram has become a pilgrimage not only for our freedom movement but also for Viksit Bharat (developed India). Today, Bapu’s vision is giving a clear direction to our country for a bright future,” he said.

“The governments post-independence lacked the vision and determination to preserve the nation’s heritage. Firstly, there was a tendency to view India through foreign lenses, and secondly, there was a compulsion for appeasement, resulting in the neglect and destruction of our rich heritage. Encroachment, neglect, and disorder plagued our cultural treasures,” Modi said.