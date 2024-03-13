Nation

Two members of UNLF(P), including self-styled army chief, held in Manipur: Officials

Thokchom Thoiba, a self-styled army chief of the proscribed outfit and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba, an UNLF(P) member, were arrested in the operation.
Security personnel patrol a violence-hit area in Manipur (File Photo | PTI)
NEW DELHI: Two "important" people of the United National Liberation Front (P) have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Manipur Police, NIA and CRPF, officials said on Wednesday.

They said Thokchom Thoiba, a self-styled army chief of the proscribed outfit and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba, the head of the INT department of the UNLF(P), were arrested in the operation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward on information leading to Thoiba's arrest, the officials said.

