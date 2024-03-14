100 jails in India get 'Eat Right Campus' certificate from food safety authority

NEW DELHI: Nearly 100 jails in India have been certified as ‘Eat Right Campus’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in its bid to promote safe and healthy eating habits within different campuses.

Among the jails are Tihar Prison (Delhi), Central Jail Gaya (Bihar), Modern Central Jail (Punjab), and Central Jail Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), along with several district and mandal jails.

The highest number of certified jails are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Punjab, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

This initiative falls under FSSAI’s Eat Right India movement and aims to promote safe, healthy and sustainable food in different workplaces and institutions, including jails, according to a statement.

“By extending the Eat Right Campus certification to prisons and correctional facilities, FSSAI underscores its commitment to ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all, including inmates and prison staff,” it added.