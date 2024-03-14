BJP behaving as if it has 'agency of Lord Ram, lease of Ram Temple', says MP Nakul Nath

CHHINDWARA: Congress Lok Sabha member Nakul Nath on Thursday accused the BJP of bringing religion in political forum and behaving as if it had an "agency of Lord Ram and lease of the Ram Temple".

Nath was the lone winner from the Congress from Madhya Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The son of senior leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath, he managed to win from Chhindwara and has been re-nominated from the seat by the opposition party.

Nath also took a dig at repeated accusations from the BJP about dynastic politics saying there was a dearth of ideas for the ruling party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"They don't see dynastic politics in their own party and only see it in the Congress," he said.