BJP should come out with white paper on funds disbursed by Centre: TMC leader Abhishek

JALPAIGURI: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday challenged the Centre to publish a white paper on the funds disbursed under MGNREGA and Awaz Yojna and invited the BJP to engage in an open debate on the matter.

The TMC national general secretary, while addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri, said he would quit politics if the BJP-led Centre can prove that they have released the due funds for West Bengal.

"The BJP has issued advertisements in newspapers today stating that they have given money to Bengal. I tweeted this in the morning saying if they can produce a white paper on the funds disbursed under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana, I will debate with them wherever they wish," he said.

Banerjee insisted that the central government should present a detailed report proving that they have allocated any amount of money to West Bengal in the past three years.

He also urged the prime minister to explain why funding for Bengal was stopped after the BJP's defeat in the 2021 assembly elections.