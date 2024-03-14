Chandigarh Diary | Dushyant Chautala takes dig at former BJP leader

Without naming the former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Birender Singh, former Haryana Deputy CM and senior JJP leader Dushyant Chautala took a dig at him during his rally in Hisar. He remarked that Singh should have waited for two days, as for the past year, he had been predicting the breakup of the alliance between the BJP and JJP, which happened. Chautala mentioned that Singh even made his son resign from the party. While addressing the gathering, Dushyant noted that he had intended to leave, but PM Narendra Modi’s praise for former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, made him change his plans.

Upset Anil Vij skips Saini’s oath ceremony

Firebrand senior leader and six-time Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij, who previously served as the state home and health minister in the Khattar cabinet, left the party meeting and subsequently skipped the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He once again expressed his discontent with the party’s functioning. Driving down to Ambala from Chandigarh, Vij left his official vehicle behind and went straight home, where he spent time with his younger brother’s granddaughter. He returned to the assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Mann urges public support for AAP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while addressing the Sarkar Vyapar Milni program in Ludhiana, recently appealed to the public to vote for AAP to help the party develop its bench strength. As a keen follower of cricket, Mann used the example of the West Indies cricket team to illustrate the importance of team strength. He listed the names of a few top cricketers from the West Indies, and highlighted how the team used to intimidate opponents. Mann said that many players would withdraw from matches against the West Indies due to fear. However, he said that the team’s failure to work on their bench strength resulted in a decline after eight players retired.

