Denied LS seat, West Bengal MP Arjun Singh set to return to BJP

KOLKATA: In a major blow to the TMC before the Lok Sabha elections, Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh announced that he will join the BJP along with another prominent leader from the ruling party in Bengal on Thursday.
“I will travel to Delhi on Thursday night and join the BJP as the party’s central headquarters on Friday. Another top leader of the TMC will join the BJP along with me,” said Sigh.
Sources in the TMC said the other “top leader” is TMC MP from Tamluk constituency Dibyendu Adhikari, who is the elder brother of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. “I am going to Delhi and the time will disclose my next course of action,” he said.
If Adhikari jumps ship to the BJP, the Bengal ruling party will experience defection of its four elected representatives, two MPs and two MLAs, all in just one month.
Singh switched sides for the fourth time since 2019. He joined the BJP from the TMC after being denied a ticket in the previous general elections and returned to the ruling party’s fold after the 2021 Assembly elections.
Asked whether he would contest in the Lok Sabha elections, Singh said, “The party will decide about my candidature. I hope I will be allowed to serve the people of Barrackpore Lok Sabah constituency for the next five years.”
Singh further revealed a shocking revelation that Shahjahan Sheikh, a former member of the TMC party, along with his associates, possess extensive land in Naihati. This ownership is allegedly supported by the local MLA and state minister Partha Bhowmik, who was nominated by Mamata Banerjee for the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.
Referring to the TMC candidate in Barrackpore Bhowmik’s Sandeshkhali visit, Singh said, “Why did the TMC leadership send Partha Bhowmik, instead of the local MLA to Sandeshkhali to defend Shahjahan and his henchmen? Bhowmik has a close connection with Shahjahan and needed to secure the evidence in the wake of the ED’s probe. "
Before leaving for Delhi, Singh challenged Bhowmik saying, “If you have confidence, resign from the post of MLA and contest against me in the upcoming election instead of using your power as a state minister.”