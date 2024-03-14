Denied LS seat, West Bengal MP Arjun Singh set to return to BJP

KOLKATA: In a major blow to the TMC before the Lok Sabha elections, Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh announced that he will join the BJP along with another prominent leader from the ruling party in Bengal on Thursday.

“I will travel to Delhi on Thursday night and join the BJP as the party’s central headquarters on Friday. Another top leader of the TMC will join the BJP along with me,” said Sigh.

Sources in the TMC said the other “top leader” is TMC MP from Tamluk constituency Dibyendu Adhikari, who is the elder brother of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. “I am going to Delhi and the time will disclose my next course of action,” he said.

If Adhikari jumps ship to the BJP, the Bengal ruling party will experience defection of its four elected representatives, two MPs and two MLAs, all in just one month.