Ex-SGPC chief Jagir Kaur returns to Shiromani Akali Dal on eve of LS polls

CHANDIGARH: Former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday, nearly 15 months after she was expelled for alleged "anti-party" activities.

The development came days after Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa merged his Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Sukhbir Singh Badal and other senior leaders including Daljit Singh Cheema, Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Surjit Singh Rakhra visited Begowal in Kapurthala district to reinduct Kaur into the party.

Kaur, a former Akali minister, was the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in 1999, 2004 and 2020.

She was expelled from the SAD in November 2022 when she stuck to her stand of contesting the SGPC presidential poll, which she lost to SAD nominee Harjinder Singh Dhami.