Farmers march to mahapanchayat, cops on toes
CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: With farmers in thousands from Punjab heading to the national capital for the kisan mahapanchayat on Thursday, the Delhi Police has said that it has given permission to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to hold the protests at Ramlila Ground after the umbrella organisation submitted that there would be no problem with law and order.
However, the SKM said that they would hold sit-ins and block railway traffic if they are stopped from entering Delhi.
DCP (Central) M Harsh Vardhan said, “We have given the farmers a no-objection certificate and they have assured us that they will not get involved in activity which could create a law and order situation. They have given us an undertaking in this regard.”
The DCP said 5,000 people would be allowed to gather at Ramlila Maidan. “No tractor-trolley, or procession will be allowed,” he said, adding that the police have also sought deployment of paramilitary forces.
“If an inflammatory speech is made, the public address system will be turned off and speakers would be removed from the stage,” the DCP said, adding that the farmer leaders have been asked to conclude their programme by 3pm.
SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that thousands of farmers, agriculture workers and rural people have started marching towards Delhi to participate in the mahapanchayat. “If farmers are be stopped from reaching the national capital, it could lead to sit-ins and rail roko protests,” he said.
The farmers have been agitating for a law on the minimum support price (MSP) among other demands.
Sources said more than 50,000 farmers from Punjab are heading to Delhi to attend the mahapanchayat on buses, trucks and trains.
Traffic advisory
The traffic movement will be regulated from 6 am to 4 pm on Thursday on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road among other areas.
50,000 farmers
Sources said more than 50,000 farmers from Punjab are heading to Delhi for the mahapanchayat in buses, trucks and trains. Farmers from Barnala, Sangrur, Amritsar and other places have boarded trains. Buses from Bathinda, Sangrur, Moga, Mansa and Patiala have left for Delhi.