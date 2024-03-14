Farmers march to mahapanchayat, cops on toes

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: With farmers in thousands from Punjab heading to the national capital for the kisan mahapanchayat on Thursday, the Delhi Police has said that it has given permission to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to hold the protests at Ramlila Ground after the umbrella organisation submitted that there would be no problem with law and order.

However, the SKM said that they would hold sit-ins and block railway traffic if they are stopped from entering Delhi.

DCP (Central) M Harsh Vardhan said, “We have given the farmers a no-objection certificate and they have assured us that they will not get involved in activity which could create a law and order situation. They have given us an undertaking in this regard.”