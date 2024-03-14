Five college students who mastered ‘craft of stealing bike online’ nabbed

RANCHI: The Jharkhand police have arrested five college students, who were allegedly running a bike-theft racket, a crime they learnt online. According to one of the arrested youth Suraj Kumar from Bihar, he learnt the tricks of stealing the two-wheelers through the videos on YouTube.

A student of Marwari College in Ranchi, Suraj then formed a gang and trained the others on executing two-wheeler theft in the city. Several forged documents, number plates and tools being used for stealing the two-wheelers were recovered from their rented accommodation in Ranchi.

Others who got arrested by police include Kaushalendra Kumar of Nalanda, Taufiq Alam of Ramgarh and Bittu Kumar and Aditya Sharma of Chutiya in Ranchi.

At least half a dozen bikes were recovered while locating the accused. Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said all the accused are good students and Suraj had secured 70% in Inter.

“Suraj Kumar first learnt how to connect the wires to start the two-wheelers directly bypassing the key-switch and the tools required to execute the crime on YouTube. He then purchased the tools from the market and started stealing the bikes,” said the SSP.

Hailing from Gaya in Bihar, Suraj then formed a group involving four other students of his college and started stealing bikes from different parts of the city for quick money, he added. The crime came to light during an anti-crime check when the three youths were intercepted who did not have any valid documents of the bike they were riding.