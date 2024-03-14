Gujarat school principal removed for forcing Class 10 girls to remove hijab before exam

BHARUCH: The principal of a private school was removed as an exam administrator by the Gujarat Education Department on Thursday after outrage erupted among parents who alleged that she had compelled Muslim girl students to remove their hijabs before a Class X examination.

The incident took place at Lions School in Ankleshwar town, Bharuch district, just before the mathematics paper on Wednesday of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Following complaints from the parents, the state education department swiftly removed the exam centre administrator, Ilaben Suratiya, who is also the principal of the school.

District Education Officer Swati Raol took action after meeting with the concerned parents.

"I have seen the CCTV footage and the parents also gave their application to me in this regard. I have ordered an inquiry into the incident and also started the process to change the exam centre administrator because I found merit in the complaint," Raol said.