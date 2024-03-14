Hope to sign agreement ensuring mutual recognition of degrees: Russian Ambassador to India

NEW DELHI: More than 25,000 Indian students are studying across universities in Russia. The most popular courses are medicine and engineering amongst a host of others.

"There are more than 25,000 Indian students in Russia and the number is continuously increasing. In 2023 we issued more than 8,000 new visas for Indian students. We would hope that we would be able to sign an agreement with India wherein our degrees would be recognized in either country to make it suitable for professionals like doctors to begin practice without doing an additional course,’’ said Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov on Thursday.

It may be recalled that before the USSR broke up into different nations, their degrees were recognized in India and many Indian students preferred to go to the USSR to study medicine.