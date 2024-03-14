India to export forged wheels made in Gummidipoondi, says Railway Minister Vaishnaw

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday revealed that Indian Railways is planning to produce forged wheels for Vande Bharat trains and for export in Gummidipoondi. He said there are also plans to export standard gauge Vande Bharat trains manufactured in ICF here.
The consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited will start production of forged wheels for Vande Bharat trains at a plant in Gummidipoondi near Chennai in 16-18 months, said Vaishnaw.
Addressing reporters after inaugurating the Chennai Design Centre of Qualcomm here on Thursday, the minister said a total of Rs 650 crore has been invested under the first phase.
India currently imports various types of forged wheels from the UK, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and Ukraine. However, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has led to supply constraints leading to delay in imports.
The wheels that are used in Vande Bharat trains are of special quality. They undergo a special manufacturing process. The wheels that we use in the wagons undergo a casting process, he told reporters.
"The factory to produce the forged wheels is now being set up. Construction has started. The plant will have the capacity to produce 2.5 lakh wheels, of which 80,000 will be used in India and the remaining 1.70 lakh will be exported," he said. "For 60-70 years, India was an importer of forged wheels. India will now emerge as a major exporter of forged wheels," the minister said.
The minister also said that the Integral Coach Factory here will be developing standard gauge Vande Bharat trains, which are likely to be exported. As standard gauge rakes are used all over the world, he said India is looking to export Vande Bharat trains a few years down the line. As a result, designing and testing of standard gauge Vande Bharat trains need to be done, after which national and international approvals need to be obtained before they can be formally launched, he added.