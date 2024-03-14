India to export forged wheels made in Gummidipoondi, says Railway Minister Vaishnaw

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday revealed that Indian Railways is planning to produce forged wheels for Vande Bharat trains and for export in Gummidipoondi. He said there are also plans to export standard gauge Vande Bharat trains manufactured in ICF here.

The consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited will start production of forged wheels for Vande Bharat trains at a plant in Gummidipoondi near Chennai in 16-18 months, said Vaishnaw.

Addressing reporters after inaugurating the Chennai Design Centre of Qualcomm here on Thursday, the minister said a total of Rs 650 crore has been invested under the first phase.

India currently imports various types of forged wheels from the UK, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and Ukraine. However, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has led to supply constraints leading to delay in imports.