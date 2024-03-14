Jharkhand Congress MLA: ED raid for turning down BJP offer

RANCHI: As the searches conducted by the ED continue at 17 locations of Congress MLA Amba Prasad on the second consecutive day, she has alleged that she is being harassed by the central investigation agency for her denial to the offer to contest from Hazaribagh on BJP ticket.
“I ignored to contest from Hazaribagh for Chatra….therefore they have been creating pressure on me from a long time. Senior leaders of BJP and RSS were wanted me to contest the election, but I continuously ignored it...We are very strong from Hazaribagh and have been winning from Barkagaon for the third consecutive time and Congress has a very strong face in this area,” she said.
According to Prasad, she is supposed to be the strongest candidate from Hazaribagh for 2024-Lok Sabha polls. Efforts are being made to target and eliminate her and her family from the contest.
The Congress MLA alleged that the ED officials have taken away her mobile phones and the file, which consisted of questions she raised during the Assembly sessions.