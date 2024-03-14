Jharkhand Congress MLA: ED raid for turning down BJP offer

RANCHI: As the searches conducted by the ED continue at 17 locations of Congress MLA Amba Prasad on the second consecutive day, she has alleged that she is being harassed by the central investigation agency for her denial to the offer to contest from Hazaribagh on BJP ticket.

“I ignored to contest from Hazaribagh for Chatra….therefore they have been creating pressure on me from a long time. Senior leaders of BJP and RSS were wanted me to contest the election, but I continuously ignored it...We are very strong from Hazaribagh and have been winning from Barkagaon for the third consecutive time and Congress has a very strong face in this area,” she said.