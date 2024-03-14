J&K's electoral gender ratio rises from 945 women in 2019 to 954 in 2024

NEW DELHI: The gender ratio of the electorate in Jammu & Kashmir has improved from 945 women voters per 1,000 men in 2019 to 954 2024 and in 16 assembly constituencies the ratio has reached to the equal level between the two in the same five-year period, the Election Commission of India (ECI) data revealed.

According to the ECI data, it has been revealed that during a summary revision of the electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir for 2024 Lok Sabha Election around 1.35 lakh women voters have been added to the list and with this the total number of female electorates in the age group of 18-19 years (first time voters) has gone up to 1.56 lakh. In total the first-time voters (18-19 years) listed in the electoral rolls are 3.4 lakh.

Giving further the details of the summary revisions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the ECI data revealed that 2.31 lakh first time voters ((18-19 years) were added along with 52,500 in the age group of 20-29 years.

It has also revealed that 25,500 advance applications have been received from persons between the age group of 17 year and 18 years.

Jammu & Kashmir has a total of 86.9 lakh eligible voters comprising 44.54 lakh male, 42.55 lakh female and 158 transgenders, besides, there are 67,400 people with disabilities, 77,290 very senior citizens and 2,886 centenarians. The number of service electorates is 76,800.

According to the ECI data while conducting the Lok Sabha elections this year 11,629 polling stations will be put up of which 2,322 will be in the urban areas and on an average 742 voters will cast their votes in each of these polling stations.

Interestingly, the ECI has planned 93 polling stations, which will be managed by all women polling personnel.