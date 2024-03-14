Nation

Kovind-led panel on 'one nation, one election' submits report to President Droupadi Murmu

The panel submitted it's report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country.
PTI

NEW DELHI: A high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country.

The panel submitted the report, comprising 18,626 pages, to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement said.

The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, it added.

