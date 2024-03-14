Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocks 18 OTT platforms for offering vulgar and obscene content

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked 18 OTT platforms for exhibiting "obscene and vulgar" content despite multiple warnings.

The ministry in coordination with various social media intermediaries has disabled 19 websites, 10 mobile applications including seven on the Google Play Store and three on Apple App Store, 57 social media accounts associated with blocked platforms for public access in India.

The list of restricted OTT platforms includes Dreams Films, Voovi, Yess Ma, Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks, X Prime, Neon X VIP and Besharams. Other inaccessible OTT services include Hunters, Rabbit, Xtramood, MoodX, Mojflix, Hot Shots VIP, Chikooflix, Prime Play, Nuefliks, and Fungi.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has repeatedly been emphasizing the responsibility of the platforms to not propagate obscenity, vulgarity and abuse under the guise of 'creative expression'.

"On March 12, 2024, Shri Thakur announced that 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene and vulgar content have been taken down. The recent decision was taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in consultation with other Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, and domain experts specializing in media and entertainment, women's rights, and child rights," said the ministry officials.

The ministry officials further informed that a significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner. "It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc. The content included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance," they said.

The content was determined to be prima facie in violation of Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.