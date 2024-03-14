Rope in Hema Malini to get more deposits in post offices: MP minister

BHOPAL: In a move that has attracted attention, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has recommended the appointment of Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini as the brand ambassador for the Department of Posts.
This suggestion aims to enhance the visibility and appeal of the post office’s investment and savings schemes. Shah, a prominent tribal figure in the BJP and an eight-time MLA from Harsud (Khandwa), currently serves as the Minister of Tribal Affairs in Dr Mohan Yadav’s cabinet.
The proposal was made during the inauguration of a Post Office Passport Service Centre in Khandwa district. Highlighting the benefits of investing in a five-year fixed deposit scheme offered by post offices, which provides a 7.5% interest rate, Shah emphasized the need for better promotion of these schemes.
He believes that Hema Malini, with her embodiment of rich Indian culture and traditions, would be an ideal representative for these financial services. Shah praised Hema Malini’s unblemished film career and her representation of “Modi ki Guarantee,” noting her multiple tenures as a Member of Parliament.
He humorously suggested that with Malini as the brand ambassador, the department could significantly increase its deposits, drawing funds from bank customers to post offices.
By leveraging Malini’s popularity and integrity, Shah is confident that the post office can outshine cooperative and nationalized banks, playfully adding that the post office is akin to Prime Minister Modi’s “own son,” in contrast to the other financial institutions.
This proposal, delivered in Shah’s unique style, elicited laughter and intrigue from the audience, marking yet another bold statement from the minister known for his unconventional ideas.
