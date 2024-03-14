Rope in Hema Malini to get more deposits in post offices: MP minister

BHOPAL: In a move that has attracted attention, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has recommended the appointment of Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini as the brand ambassador for the Department of Posts.

This suggestion aims to enhance the visibility and appeal of the post office’s investment and savings schemes. Shah, a prominent tribal figure in the BJP and an eight-time MLA from Harsud (Khandwa), currently serves as the Minister of Tribal Affairs in Dr Mohan Yadav’s cabinet.

The proposal was made during the inauguration of a Post Office Passport Service Centre in Khandwa district. Highlighting the benefits of investing in a five-year fixed deposit scheme offered by post offices, which provides a 7.5% interest rate, Shah emphasized the need for better promotion of these schemes.