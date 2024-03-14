Sleep crisis worsens post-Covid as over 60% of Indians get less than 6 hours: Survey

NEW DELHI: Most Indians are just getting less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep, which has deteriorated post-COVID-19, the latest survey has said.

The survey also found that the percentage of Indians who get less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep daily has risen from 50 percent in 2022 to 55 percent in 2023 and 61 percent in 2024.

LocalCircles, India’s leading community social media platform, which has been surveying for the last two years to understand the sleep patterns of Indians as it is directly related to mental health and other lifestyle diseases, also found that many take simple steps to get that sound sleep.

These include keeping their mobile and other electronic appliances switched off or out of reach before bed, eating light meals for dinner, avoiding dessert, or following the age-old advice of having a glass of warm milk to get that quality sleep.