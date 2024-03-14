'Sleight of hand': Chidambaram's swipe at govt over cut in fuel prices

NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a swipe at the government after petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre, saying this was the same kind of "sleight of hand" witnessed in increasing the LPG price and then reducing it before elections.

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each as state-owned oil companies ended a nearly two-year-long hiatus in rate revision.

The revised price will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, March 15, the oil ministry said on Thursday evening.