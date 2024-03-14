Transformer blast in Bihar court, 1 killed

PATNA: A power transformer explosion in Patna civil court premises in Bihar left at least one practising lawyer dead and three others seriously wounded on Wednesday. The injured have been rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment of burn injuries.

The advocates were busy in their routine work when the power transformer suddenly exploded and flamed engulfed nearby stalls and makeshift dwelling used by advocates and their subordinates. Four advocates received serious burn wounds in the incident and were admitted to nearby a government hospital.

One of them identified as Devendra Prasad succumbed to burn injuries. He was stated to be physically handicapped. The fire was later doused by a team of fire personnel. Eye witnesses said that fire started spewing from the transformer before it suddenly exploded, causing a loud sound.