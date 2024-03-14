UP anti-conversion law applies not only to marriage but also to live-in relationships: Allahabad HC

PRAYAGRAJ: In a recent judgment, the Allahabad High Court has held that the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law applies not only to marriages but also to live-in relationships.

Justice Renu Agarwal made the observation while rejecting a Hindu-Muslim couple's plea for police protection.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 has made it mandatory for interfaith couples to seek conversion according to its provisions, the court said.

"In the case at hand, admittedly, none of the petitioners has moved application for conversion of religion in accordance with Section 8 and 9 of the Act," it said.

Hence, the relationship of petitioners cannot be protected in contravention of the provisions of law, the court said.