West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury, admitted to hospital

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening sustained a serious injury on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the TMC said.

"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

She was taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital where and admitted to the Woodburn Ward, a facility of the healthcare unit for treatment of VIP patients.

Sources in the party said the Chief Minister met an accident at home shortly after she returned from an inaugural event in Kolkata.

“She fell on the floor and her head hit against a hard object,” said a senior leader of the TMC.