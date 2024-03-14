West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury, admitted to hospital

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening sustained a serious injury on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the TMC said.
"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.
She was taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital where and admitted to the Woodburn Ward, a facility of the healthcare unit for treatment of VIP patients.
Sources in the party said the Chief Minister met an accident at home shortly after she returned from an inaugural event in Kolkata.
“She fell on the floor and her head hit against a hard object,” said a senior leader of the TMC.
According to the sources in the hospital, the Chief Minister is undergoing a CT scan and MRI to ascertain whether there is any internal hemorrhage.
TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.
Meanwhile, BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar, in a message, wished the Chief Minister’s speedy recovery.
Shortly before the 2021 Assembly elections, Mamata received a head injury after being sandwiched between the front door and seat of her vehicle while campaigning in East Midnapore’s Nandigram from where she had contested and lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Riding on a wheel-chair, the Bengal Chief Minister had campaigned and addressed rallies across the state.
(With inputs from PTI)