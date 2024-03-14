Who are Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the newly appointed election commissioners?

A Prime Minister-led panel has on Thursday finalised the names of the two new election commissioners for India. Retired civil servants, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu have been appointed the commissioners, under the newly established law for the selection of election commissioners.

The panel consisting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met on Thursday to finalise the election commissioners from a list of six shortlisted candidates prepared by a search committee headed by the law minister.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who is the only opposition voice in the panel gave a dissent note and questioned the selection process saying that the names of the shortlisted candidates were not made available to him beforehand.

Addressing the media after the meeting he said that there was no clarity on how six names were shortlisted from over 200 candidates that are said to have come before the search committee headed by the law minister.

“They (government) have the majority. Earlier, they had given me 212 names, but 10 minutes before the appointment they again gave me just six names. I know that the Chief Justice of India isn't there, The government has made such a law that the CJI doesn't interfere and the central government can choose a favourable name. I am not saying that it's arbitrary but the procedure that is being followed has some lacunae,” he said.