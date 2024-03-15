After seat deal, Ajit faction loses MLA to uncle

MUMBAI: Following the BJP’s announcement of its initial list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar has begun to reveal his strategic moves. Amidst political manoeuvring, NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke from Parner, a known supporter of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, made headlines by meeting with Sharad Pawar.

Despite being presented with the Tutari, a symbol representing NCP’s solidarity, Lanke’s official induction into Sharad Pawar’s faction remains pending due to technicalities.

Lanke, who has shown a keen interest in contesting the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s incumbent MP Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, has been recognized for his commendable work during the pandemic, even authoring a book on his COVID-19 efforts. Ajit Pawar highlighted the procedural necessity for Lanke to resign as an MLA before joining another party, to avoid disqualification for anti-party activities.