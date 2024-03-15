BJP seeks to rope in MNS in Maha seat-sharing deal

MUMBAI: The BJP is intensifying its efforts to replicate its remarkable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, aiming to secure a majority of the seats in collaboration with its alliance partners.

In a strategic move to bolster its campaign, the BJP is actively engaging with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), seeking to attract the Marathi voter base currently aligned with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT).

This collaboration was highlighted by ongoing discussions between prominent state BJP figures, including Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, with Raj Thackeray himself, emphasising the party’s determination to leverage Thackeray’s oratory skills and influence to their advantage.