BJP seeks to rope in MNS in Maha seat-sharing deal

MUMBAI: The BJP is intensifying its efforts to replicate its remarkable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, aiming to secure a majority of the seats in collaboration with its alliance partners.
In a strategic move to bolster its campaign, the BJP is actively engaging with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), seeking to attract the Marathi voter base currently aligned with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT).
This collaboration was highlighted by ongoing discussions between prominent state BJP figures, including Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, with Raj Thackeray himself, emphasising the party’s determination to leverage Thackeray’s oratory skills and influence to their advantage.
In preparation for the elections, the BJP has announced an initial list of 20 candidates for Maharashtra, indicating a flexible strategy that may see last-minute adjustments based on the opposition’s moves. The party aims to capitalise on potential defections from the MVA alliance, underscoring complex political landscape.
However, internal dissent has emerged within the BJP over candidate selections where disagreements have led to resignations and public disputes.