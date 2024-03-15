Denied ticket, Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque resigns from party

GUWAHATI: Denied ticket, Assam’s Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque resigned from the primary membership of Congress on Friday.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote that it was a great journey and learning for him in the last 25 years as a member of the party.

“I got attracted to the party because of its ideologies during my stint in the media. Gandhi Ji, Nehru ji, Moulana Azad Ji and other leading lights of the freedom struggle, whose untiring and selfless sacrifice to build the country from scratch moved me. It is a party with a profound history and heritage, one of struggle and dignity that I deeply respect and cherish,” the letter read.

“…I performed the assigned duties with wholehearted responsibilities…It has been an honour for me to serve the Congress party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe infinite gratitude and love to the people of my constituencies, the party and the party workers who stood by me,” the letter further read.

However, it added, the Congress in Assam off late took a strange route where people-centric issues took a backseat.

“To safeguard democracy, the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and oneness. But unfortunately, over a period of time, I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party’s state president and AICC general secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam,” Khaleque wrote.

Considering the situation, he said he felt it was time to step out of the party fold.

“Therefore, I am tendering my resignation from primary membership of Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I convey my utmost thanks and gratitude to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji for her leadership and constant support,” the letter added.

Khaleque had sought to contest the polls from Dhubri but the Congress fielded former minister Rokibul Hussain instead. Dhubri is held by All India United Democratic Front chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. The demography of Barpeta constituency changed following the delimitation exercise of last year.

It now remains to be seen if Khaleque contests the polls on the ticket of another party or as an independent candidate. He could not be reached for comment.