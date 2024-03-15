First team of Indian military personnel back in India from Maldives: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said its first team of military personnel that was operating an advanced light helicopter in the Maldives has returned from the island nation.

The military team has been replaced by civilian technical experts.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu had set March 10 as the deadline for withdrawal of the first group of Indian military personnel from his country.

"The turnaround of the first team of personnel who were operating the ALH helicopter has been completed. The first batch of people that had to be replaced has been completed. The turnaround has happened," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.