Gujarat MLA's candid confession: In our BJP system, they take 2% commission

AHMEDABAD: In a recent statement that has sparked significant debate, Rameshbhai Chhotubhai Patel, a BJP MLA from Jalalpore, Gujarat, candidly mentioned a “2 percent” commission within the BJP system. During a public event on Tuesday, Patel advised government job contractors, “Not to give money to anyone except the two percent required within the BJP system.”

This declaration has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, which accuses the BJP of openly engaging in corruption. The Congress contends that while the BJP’s corrupt practices were once concealed, they are now openly acknowledged by its leaders. According to the Congress, for any government work to be sanctioned in Gujarat, a two percent commission must be paid to the ruling BJP.