In tit-for-tat move, Jharkhand cops seek action against ED officials

RANCHI: Despite the fact that Jharkhand High Court has ordered no-coercive action against the ED officials in connection with the FIR lodged by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at ST/SC police station in Ranchi on January 31, Jharkhand Police has issued notices against them asking to appear before it on March 21. Soren had lodged FIR against the ED officials Kapil Raj, Deovrat Jha, Anupam Kumar, Aman Patel and others under Section 3(1) (P) (R)(S) (U) of ST-SC (PA) Act.

The move was taken by Soren in response to the search operation conducted by the central probe agency at his residence in Delhi. The ED team, during their 13-hour search at Soren’s Delhi residence on January 29 and 30, claimed to have seized `36 lakh, an SUV, and several “incriminating” documents in connection to a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand.