India betters HDI position, ranks 134 of 193 nations

NEW DELHI: India’s ranking on the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI) improved by one position in 2022 to 134 out of 193 countries ranked compared to 135 out of 191 countries in 2021, said the UN report released on Thursday.

On the Gender Inequality Index (GII) 2022, India has been ranked at 108 out of 193 countries with a score of 0.437, said the latest human development index report. Its rank was 122 out of 191 countries with a score of 0.490 in the GII-2021.

“This shows a significant jump of 14 ranks on the GII in 2022 as compared to GII-2021,” said the Women and Child Development Ministry.

“Over the last 10 years, India’s rank in GII has become consistently better, indicating progressive improvement in achieving gender equality in the country. In 2014, this rank was 127, which now has become 108,” the ministry said.

However, the country has also one of the largest gender gaps in its labour force participation — a 47.8% difference between women (28.3%) and men (76.1%).