Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced at 3 pm on March 16

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday announced that the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be declared at 3 pm by the three Election Commissioners on Saturday

In a formal communication to the media, the poll panel said that the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will hold a press conference to announce the poll schedule.

"Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow i.e. Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI." the ECI tweeted.