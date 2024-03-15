Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced at 3 pm on March 16

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday announced that the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be declared at 3 pm by the three Election Commissioners on Saturday
In a formal communication to the media, the poll panel said that the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will hold a press conference to announce the poll schedule.
"Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow i.e. Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI." the ECI tweeted.
This will come a day after two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, assumed office.
Officials in the ECI said that soon after the two election commissioners joined, the CEC held a briefing session for them and apprised them about the preparation made by the Commission to hold the mega electoral process.
The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.
The elections will be held in 543 Parliamentary constituencies.
Meanwhile, the national and regional parties have been announcing their candidates for the elections.
Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.