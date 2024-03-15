Man who used to sell Army uniforms in Rajasthan held on espionage charges

JAIPUR: A man who used to run a shop selling Army uniforms in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district has been arrested on espionage charges, officials have said.

Anand Raj Singh (22) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly collecting information of strategic importance for the Army and sharing it with three female handlers of Pakistani intelligence agencies through social media, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Sanjay Agarwal said.

He added that the accused used to run a uniform store outside the Suratgarh Army Cantonment in Sri Ganganagar.

Agarwal said Singh shut his shop sometime ago and was working in a factory in the Behror area.

Even during this period, he was in touch with the female handlers of Pakistani intelligence agencies, the officer added.

Singh used to secure confidential information of the Army from his sources and share it with the Pakistani agents, the ADGP said, adding that the accused had also demanded money from these agents for sending such classified information.

Agarwal said espionage activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies are being continuously monitored by the intelligence wing of the Rajasthan Police.