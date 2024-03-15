Miffed over Wayanad, CPI says Congress must keep coalition dharma

“A realistic approach to the current emergent political situation and demonstration of maturity, similar to what Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin showcased with his seat-sharing arrangement in the state, is needed from the Congress,” a CPI leader remarked. They suggested that a leader of Rahul Gandhi’s stature should contest from a seat where he can directly confront the ruling BJP, possibly in Karnataka, as was discussed in the first INDIA bloc meeting in Patna, which was themed ‘BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (uproot BJP, protect the country).

However, the leader acknowledged that deciding on candidature from a seat is the prerogative of the political party. Gandhi secured a victory from Wayanad in 2019 by a margin of more than four lakh votes but lost the traditional Congress seat of Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

In a conversation with this newspaper, Raja emphasized, “INDIA bloc constituents must trust each other and accommodate each other regarding seat sharing.”